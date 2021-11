Heavener's P.J. Riddley looks for running room against Keys in a game earlier in the season.

Three big football games are scheduled for Week 10 in LeFlore County.

Poteau hosts Broken Bow to determine the 4A-4 champion, Arkoma travels to Keota to determine second and third place with Pocola hosting Spiro, looking for a playoff spot.

Also, Heavener visits Vian, Panama can play a spoiler against Roland, Talihina finished its season Friday with a 49-0 loss to Gore.

