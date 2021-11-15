Biden’s infrastructure bill not transformative

Motorist traveling southbound on Interstates 90 and 94 for Indiana approach the intersection with Interstate 55 for St. Louis, Dec. 21, 2017, in Chicago. The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signs into law on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, represents a historic achievement at a time of deeply fractured politics. But the compromises needed to bridge the political divide suggest that the spending might not be as transformative as Biden has promised for the U.S. economy. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

By JOSH BOAK Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signs into law represents a historic achievement at a time of deeply fractured politics. But the compromises needed to bridge the political divide suggest that the spending might not be as transformative as Biden has promised for the U.S. economy.

Faced with flagging support as the U.S. continues to slog through a pandemic and rising inflation, the president has treated infrastructure as proof that government can function again. Ahead of Monday’s signing ceremony, he instructed his Cabinet on Friday to rigorously police the coming investments in roads, bridges, water systems, broadband, ports, electric vehicles and the power grid to ensure they pay off.

