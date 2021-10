POTEAU – The Community State Bank will be holding a fall festival Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with proceeds benefitting former Poteau police officer Ronnie Branscum for expenses as he fights cancer.

Lunch is $5 and runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hamburgers and chips will be served.

