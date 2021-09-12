Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Baseball districts announced

ByCraig Hall

Sep 12, 2021

The Oklahoma State Secondary Schools Association has announced district tournaments for fall baseball schools.

All tournaments must be completed by Sept. 25.

In Class A Wister will host a district which includes Haileyville and Clayton. Howe and Soper were sent to the district at Rattan.

In Class B, Whiesboro hosts a district including Cameron, Battiest and Bokoshe and LeFlore hosts a district including Smithville, Eagletown and McCurtain.

