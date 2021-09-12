Baseball districts announced

The Oklahoma State Secondary Schools Association has announced district tournaments for fall baseball schools.

All tournaments must be completed by Sept. 25.

In Class A Wister will host a district which includes Haileyville and Clayton. Howe and Soper were sent to the district at Rattan.

In Class B, Whiesboro hosts a district including Cameron, Battiest and Bokoshe and LeFlore hosts a district including Smithville, Eagletown and McCurtain.

