The Pervasive Parenting Center will hold its semi-annual art for autism auction on Oct. 23 in the Poteau Pocket Park, located on Dewey in downtown Poteau. Art of all mediums and sizes will be available for auction. This will be a silent auction.

The bidding starts at 6 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

“This is the third auction we have had,” said Kodey Toney, Director of the Pervasive Parenting Center. “The past two have been highly successful and we have a good time. There is so much talent in this area artistically, and we wanted a way to showcase that while raising funds to help families.”

The Pervasive Parenting Center is a Community Parent Resource Center that helps families in LeFlore, Latimer, Haskell, Sequoyah, Cherokee and Adair counties connect with the resources they need for family members living with disabilities.

Services include parent support group meetings, social group, peer mentoring, autism screenings, trainings, and other supports. Funding from the auction in the past have been used to help with Sensitive Santa, an autism acceptance walk, classroom grants, and scholarships.

Refreshments will be available. Entertainment will be provided by Felisha McKenzie and friends.

Art donations are currently be accepted up to the date of the event and can be dropped off at the Pervasive Parenting Center, located at 1507 S. McKenna, the Technical Occupation Building. For more information, or to donate call (918) 647-1255 or email ktoney@pervasiveparentingcenter.org.

