Arkoma remained the top scoring team in LeFlore County while Poteau is the toughest team to score against going into Week 10 games Friday.

Arkoma is scoring 42.6 points per game, barely edging out Poteau, which averages 42.5 points a game.

On defense, Poteau allows an average of 13 points per game while Arkoma gives up 15.6 points per game.

