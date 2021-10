Arkoma and Poteau continue to lead LeFlore County in most points scored and fewest points allowed through Week 8.

Arkoma is averaging 42.2 points per game, edging out Poteau with 41.7 points per game.

On defense, Poteau allows 12 points per game while Arkoma is second at 17.6 points per game.

