Arkoma leads all county schools

By Craig Hall

Sep 28, 2021
Arkoma is leading all the LeFlore County football teams in points scored and fewest points allowed after Week 4 games.

The undefeated Mustangs are averaging 47 points per game on offense. Defensively, the Mustangs are giving up only 14 points a game.

Poteau is second in points scored at 35.7 points per game.

Spiro is second in average points allowed. The Bulldogs are giving up 15.2 points per game.

By Craig Hall

