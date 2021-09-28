Arkoma leads all county schools





Arkoma is leading all the LeFlore County football teams in points scored and fewest points allowed after Week 4 games.

The undefeated Mustangs are averaging 47 points per game on offense. Defensively, the Mustangs are giving up only 14 points a game.

Poteau is second in points scored at 35.7 points per game.

Spiro is second in average points allowed. The Bulldogs are giving up 15.2 points per game.

points after four

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.