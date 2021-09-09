Area fishing report 9-8-2021

This week’s area fishing report.

Blue River: September 7. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait and stinkbait along channels and docks.

Broken Bow: September 6. Elevation below normal, water 89.For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: September 3. Elevation dropping, water 82 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. White bass good on spoons and topwater lures around points and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on live shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam and along the river channel. Report submitted by Patrick Matlock, game warden stationed in Okmulgee County.

Lower Mountain Fork: September 3. Elevation normal, water 68 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: September 3. Elevation below normal, water 86. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in coves, around points and rocks. Crappie slow on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: September 3. Elevation above normal, water 86 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and topwater lures along channels and coves. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs and worms below the dam, along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: September 3. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, grasshoppers, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and spoons around brush structure, coves, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County

Sardis: September 5. Elevation below normal, water 87. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: September 7. Elevation normal, water 86 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, points and shorelines. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, small lures and tube jigs along channels and flats. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: September 3. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

