Area fishing report 9-29-2021

This week’s area fishing report.

Blue River: September 28. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on dough bait, stinkbait and worms along the river channel and rocks. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on in-line spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: September 24. Elevation below normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: September 24. Elevation dropping, water 77 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass slow on buzz baits, jerk baits, small lures spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, docks, main lake, sandbars and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, minnows, PowerBait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, discharge, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on crickets, grasshoppers, grubs and minnows around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: September 24. Elevation normal, water 68 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: September 24. Elevation below normal, water 82. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves, around points and shorelines. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: September 24. Elevation above normal, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, punch bait and worms along creek channels and dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: September 24. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, points, river mouth, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, points, rocks, sandbars and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: September 25. Elevation below normal, water 81. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: September 25. Elevation below normal, water 77 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, points and shorelines. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, jigs and sassy shad along channels and flats. Bluegill good on minnows and worms around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: September 24. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, creek channels, points and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

