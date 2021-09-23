Area fishing report 9-22-2021

This week’s area fishing report for southeastern Oklahoma

Blue River: September 20. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater along brush structure, rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and dough bait along river channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: September 17. Elevation below normal, water 87. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, bill baits, crankbaits, and plastics along brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: September 17. Elevation below normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, small lures and spinnerbaits along brush structure, docks, main lake and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead fair on chicken liver, live shad, minnows, stinkbait and worms along discharge, main lake, river channel and below the dam. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on crickets, grass hoppers and worms along brush structure, creek channels, docks, rocks, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: September 17. Elevation normal, water 69 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, power bait, small lures and tube jigs along creek channels, spillway and below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: September 17. Elevation below normal, water 82. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, plastics, spinnerbaits, topwater and fish shorelines with a topwater at daylight along coves, points, rocks and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: September 17. Elevation above normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits and plastics along coves, creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along brush structure and points. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and worms along main lake and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: September 17. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs and minnows along channels, coves, rocks, tailwater and below the dam. Largemouth and spotted fair on buzz baits, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, plastics and small lures, spinnerbaits and top water along channels, points rocks, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, standing timber and below the dam. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: September 20. Elevation below normal and water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait, jigs, plastics, spinnerbaits and topwater along brush structure, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along creek channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs along brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: September 18. Elevation below normal, water 82 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, points and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits, jigs, minnows, sassy shad and small lures along channels, flats, points and river channel. Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait and live shad along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: September 17. Elevation below normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastics, spinnerbaits and top water along brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along brush structure, channels, main lake, points, standing timber and below the dam. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures and spinnerbaits along brush structure, channels, main lake, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.