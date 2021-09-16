Area fishing report 9-15-2021

This week’s area fishing report.

Blue River: September 13. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels and rocks. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, rocks and shorelines. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on crickets and worms around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: September 10. Elevation below normal, water 88. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: September 10. Elevation dropping, water 82 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around docks, main lake and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, minnows and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake and river mouth. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: September 10. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait and tube jigs below the dam, along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: September 10. Elevation below normal, water 84. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits and topwater lures in coves, around points and shallows. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: September 10. Elevation above normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbait in coves and around points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, stinkbait and worms along the spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: September 10. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, points, sandbars and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, dam, points, sandbars, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: September 11. Elevation below normal, water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: September 11. Elevation normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, shallows and shorelines. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, jigs and spinnerbaits along channels, flats and points. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: September 10. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, grasshoppers, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

