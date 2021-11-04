Area fishing report 11-3-2021

This week’s area fishing report.

Blue River: November 2. Elevation normal, water 61 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: October 30. Elevation below normal, water 79. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: October 31. Elevation below normal, water 64 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, docks and main lake. White bass slow on jigs, minnows and spoons below the dam, discharge, main lake and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: October 29. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and worms along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: October 29. Elevation below normal, water 66. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along creek channels, rocks and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: October 29. Elevation normal, water 74 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and points. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: October 29. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, points and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel, spillway and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along channels, main lake, river channel and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: October 29. Elevation normal, water 76. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, riprap, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: November 1. Elevation above normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, flats, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits and small lures along creek channels, flats and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: October 29. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, stinkbait, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.