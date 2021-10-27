Area fishing report 10-28-2021

This week’s area fishing report.

Blue River: October 26. Elevation normal, water 66 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels and rocks. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and dough bait along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: October 22. Elevation below normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: October 24. Elevation below normal, water 65 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, main lake and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, live shad, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along the dam, main lake and river mouth. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on crickets, grasshoppers, grubs and worms around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: October 22. Elevation normal, water 68 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, tube jigs and worms along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: October 22. Elevation below normal, water 72. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs and topwater lures in coves, around points and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: October 22. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, along creek channels and points. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and points. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, hotdogs and stinkbait below the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: October 22. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, along creek channels, points and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, coves, creek channels, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: October 26. Elevation below normal, water 77. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: October 24. Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. White bass fair on Alabama rigs and crankbaits along channels, flats and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure and discharge. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: October 22. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

