Area fishing report 10-20-2021

This week’s area fishing report.

Blue River: October 19. Elevation normal, water 71 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Spotted, largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, rocks and below waterfalls just off of current. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and stinkbait along channels, rocks and sandbar. Report submitted by Matt Gamble, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: October 15. Elevation below normal, water 84. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: October 17. Elevation below normal, water 65 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass slow on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, discharge, docks and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, docks and main lake. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on grasshoppers, hotdogs and worms around brush structure, docks, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: October 15. Elevation normal, water 68 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels, dam and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: October 15. Elevation below normal, water 74. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves, points, rocks and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: October 15. Elevation above normal, water 79 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves, creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure, creek channels and points. Channel catfish good on cut bait, hotdogs and stinkbait below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: October 15. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, punch bait, shad, sunfish and worms in the main lake, river channel and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, points, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: October 18. Elevation below normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: October 17. Elevation below normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, live shad, shad and stinkbait along channels, coves and flats. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: October 15. Elevation below normal, water 75 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, docks and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

