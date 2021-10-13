Area fishing report 10-13-2021

The area fishing report for Wednesday.

Blue River: October 12. Elevation normal, water 75 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels and rocks. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and dough bait along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: October 9. Elevation below normal, water 81. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: October 9. Elevation below normal, water 75. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and main lake. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, discharge, docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad, minnows and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: October 8. Elevation normal, water 68 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and worms along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: October 8. Elevation below normal, water 73. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on flukes, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along channels, coves, points and shallows. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: October 8. Elevation normal, water 81 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, flukes, rogues and spinnerbaits in coves, creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs and small lures around brush structure, channels and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, stinkbait and worms below the dam and along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: October 8. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and small lures along channels, river channel, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, dam, points, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hotdogs, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: October 10. Elevation below normal, water 80. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, jerk baits, jigs, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: October 9. Elevation below normal, water 70 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats and points. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: October 8. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

