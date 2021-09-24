All county teams scheduled to play Friday

By CRAIG HALL

For the first time this year, all seven LeFlore County football teams are scheduled to play this week.

To make things even more important six of the gaes involving LeFlore County teams are district contests.

The only game that isn’t a district matchup is between Arkoma and Porum.

Heavener (0-3) visits defending district champion Cascia Hall, which is 1-2 this year.

Poteau (2-1) is likely to have its toughest test in district play as the Pirates visit Hilldale, which is averaging 45.6 points per game.

Poteau had a bye last week after going 2-1 in non-district games.

Spiro has started 3-0 under new coach Brett Davis and the Bulldogs make the short trip to Panama, which is 1-2 under new coach Chris Ford.

Pocola has already doubled its win total from last year and is 2-1 heading into Friday’s game at home against Roland, which is 0-3 and has featured an explosive offense early in the season.

Talihina is 1-1 and opens district play at Porter, which is 0-3 and is coached by Heavener grad Denton Long.

The final game of the week matches Arkoma (3-0) hosting Porum, which is 1-1 after being blown out last week by Claremore Christian.

Support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.