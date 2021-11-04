Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Agenda for Heavener Council 11-4-2021

Nov 4, 2021
Heavener

The Heavener City Council will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Thursday in Heavener City Hal, 103 East Avenue B.

Here is the agenda:

 

AGENDA

  1. Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

 

  1. Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

 

  1. Oath of office for new Heavener Utility Authority Trustee David Tamplin.

 

  1. Consider, discuss, and take action on 2022 schedule of meetings and holidays.

 

  1. New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

 

  1. Dept. heads’ reports

 

  1. Treasurer’s report

 

  1. City manager’s report

 

  1. Trustee’s/chairman’s report

 

  1. Adjourn

