Agenda for Heavener Council 11-4-2021

The Heavener City Council will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Thursday in Heavener City Hal, 103 East Avenue B.
Here is the agenda:
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Oath of office for new Heavener Utility Authority Trustee David Tamplin.
- Consider, discuss, and take action on 2022 schedule of meetings and holidays.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Dept. heads’ reports
- Treasurer’s report
- City manager’s report
- Trustee’s/chairman’s report
- Adjourn