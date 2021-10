Agenda for commissioners 10-4-2021

The board of county commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

* CALL TO ORDER.

* MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S).

* PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL.

*

* MONTHLY FEE REPORTS.

* TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS.

* BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS.

* OLD BUSINESS.

* CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS.

* CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENT(S)

* BURN BAN.

* OLD/NEW BUSINESS AND/OR PAY ESTIMATE(S) FOR CONSER ROAD PROJECT(S).

CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE NOTICE TO SELL COUNTY PROPERTY BY BID #9370 FOR COLEMAN ADDITION, BLOCK 1, PART OF LOT 1.

DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE BID NOTICE AND RESOLUTION ADVERTISING TO ACCEPT SEALED BIDS TO CONSTRUCT/CONVERT TANK AND TRACTOR TO BENEFIT BOKOSHE FIRE DEPARTMENT.

TABLED: MEET WITH COUNTY ASSESSOR GAYLON E. FREEMAN FOR DISCUSSION WITH POSSIBLE ACTION REGARDING CONTRACT WITH DATASCOUT, LLC TO PROVIDE DATA.

MEET WITH BUDDY FRENCH FOR DISCUSSION REGARDING HOW TAX MONIES ARE BEING SPENT.

Adjourn