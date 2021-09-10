Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

News

Accident still under investigation

ByCraig Hall

Sep 10, 2021
police

A fatality accident Monday that caused the lives of two LeFlore County teenagers is still under investigation, according to the Oklahoma State Troopers.

The accident involved a 1998 Ford F150, driven by a white female, 17, of Wister.

The vehicle was going east on Conser Road when it departed the road and struck a tree.

The 17-year-old girl expired at the scene due to head, trunk external and internal injuries.

A 16-year-old girl from, Howe, who was a passenger, was life flighted to St. Francis Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition with head, trunk external and internal injuries.

A 15-year-old with a Wister address was life flighted to St. Francis Hospital where she passed away Tuesday from head, trunk external and internal injuries.

The accident is being investigated by Trooper Fernando Cardenas, assisted by the Choctaw Nation police and the Heavener Police Department.

The cause of the accident was listed as speed. The driver and passengers were all wearing seatbelts.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

News

Justice Department sues Texas over abortion law

Sep 10, 2021 Craig Hall
News

Mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Sep 10, 2021 Craig Hall
News Wister

Early voting began Thursday

Sep 9, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Sports

Big 12 presidents set to vote on adding 4 schools

Sep 10, 2021 Craig Hall
Sports

NFL opens to full stadiums as COVID-19 surges

Sep 10, 2021 Craig Hall
News

Justice Department sues Texas over abortion law

Sep 10, 2021 Craig Hall
News

Mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Sep 10, 2021 Craig Hall