Accident still under investigation

A fatality accident Monday that caused the lives of two LeFlore County teenagers is still under investigation, according to the Oklahoma State Troopers.

The accident involved a 1998 Ford F150, driven by a white female, 17, of Wister.

The vehicle was going east on Conser Road when it departed the road and struck a tree.

The 17-year-old girl expired at the scene due to head, trunk external and internal injuries.

A 16-year-old girl from, Howe, who was a passenger, was life flighted to St. Francis Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition with head, trunk external and internal injuries.

A 15-year-old with a Wister address was life flighted to St. Francis Hospital where she passed away Tuesday from head, trunk external and internal injuries.

The accident is being investigated by Trooper Fernando Cardenas, assisted by the Choctaw Nation police and the Heavener Police Department.

The cause of the accident was listed as speed. The driver and passengers were all wearing seatbelts.