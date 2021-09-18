3rd time the charm for Central

By CRAIG HALL

The third game against a LeFlore County team was the charm for Central Sallisaw Friday night as the Tigers kept Heavener winless with a 35-21 win at Harvey Stadium.

Central had previously lost games to Panama and Pocola, before scoring the final 21 points of Friday’s game in the final non-conference game for both teams.

Heavener visits Cascia Hall in its district opener last week. The Wolves are winless, but could easily be 3-0 instead of 0-3 as all three games have been competitive.

In other county games Friday, Spiro improved to 3-0 with a 41-35 win over Muldrow in the annual battle of the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs visit Panama in their district opener next week.

Gore smacked Panama, 56-6 and Arkoma stayed perfect at 3-0 with a 40-36 win over Quinton. The Mustangs host Porum in a non-district game next week.

Poteau and Pocola both had byes while Talihina’s game at Hartshorne was cancelled.

Poteau (2-1) faces one of its best district foes next week on the road; Pocola, also 2-1, hosts Roland and Talihina opens district play with a road game at Porter.

Heavener and Central had an explosive first half as the Tigers led 28-21 after previously trailing, 21-14.

The only score in the second half was a 64-yard touchdown run by Central quarterback, Anthony Buchanan, in the final minute.

Heavener had several opportunities in the second half, but could never capitalize. Central scored on its opening drive of the game as Buchanan hit Cade Tucker on a 49-yard touchdown pass.

Heavener answered with a 51-yard scoring run by P.J. Ridley, who led the Wolves with 111 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Thw Wolves took the lead midway through the quarter on a 3-yard pass from Dalton Semore to Camden Broyles.

Buchanan then scored on a 1-yard blast to tie the score before Riddley scored on a 2-yard run midway through the second quarter for Heavener’s final lead.

Buchanan scored on a 9-yard run to tie the score then went in on a 16-yard run late in the second quarter to take the lead for good.

The two teams had trouble with penalties as Heavener had 11 penalties for 85 yards while Central had 11 for 84 yards.

Buchanan scored four times for Central and had 128 yards on 22 carried with 66 yards coming on the late run.

After throwing for 250 yards last week against Valliant. Semore was 9-25 for 101 yards and an interception.