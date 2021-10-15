Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Arkoma Football Heavener Panama Pocola Poteau Spiro Sports Talihina

3 county teams win Thursday

ByCraig Hall

Oct 15, 2021
wolves
Spiro's Gabe Perez breaks up a pass intended for Heavener's Jackson Clubb.

Three LeFlore County football teams came away with wins Thursday night in Week 7 games.

Poteau won at Stilwell, 40-6; Spiro outscored Heavener, 64-30; and Arkoma crushed Cave Springs, 54-6.

In other games, Cascia Hall downed Panama 49-7; Vian blanked Pocola, 37-0; and Warner won at Talihina, 55-0.

Spiro quarterback Alan McKeefry threw five touchdown passes in the first half as the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2) opened up a 50-7 halftime lead at Heavener (0-7, 0-4). Keys visits Spiro and Heavener goes to Roland next week.

Poteau captured its 24th straight district win at Stilwell (0-6, 0-4). The Pirates improve to 6-1 and 4-0 in district play. Poteau hosts Muldrow next week.

Pocola (4-3 and 2-2) came up short against district leading Vian (6-1 and 4-0). The Indians hosr Cascia Hall next week.

Panama (2-5 and 1-3) fell to Cascia Hall (4-3 and 3-1) as the Commandoes maintained second place in the district. Panama visits Vian next week.

Talihina (3-3, 2-2) saw a two-game winning streak snapped against Warner (6-1, 3-1) The Golden Tigers travel to Colcord next week.

Arkoma (6-1 and 1-1) won its first district game against Cave Springs, 3-4 and 1-1). The Mustangs host Watts next week.

Subscribe to a locally owned and operated LeFlore County newspaper HERE

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Basketball Sports

Kansas tabbed as preseason favorite

Oct 15, 2021 Craig Hall
Arkoma Football Heavener Panama Pocola Poteau Spiro Sports Talihina

LeFlore County sports scoreboard 10-14-2021

Oct 15, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

Oklahoma prep football scores 10-14-2021

Oct 15, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Basketball Sports

Kansas tabbed as preseason favorite

Oct 15, 2021 Craig Hall
News

Governor, attorney general blast vaccine mandate

Oct 15, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Today in history 10-15-2021

Oct 15, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Calendar of events 10-15-2021

Oct 15, 2021 Craig Hall