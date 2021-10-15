3 county teams win Thursday

Spiro's Gabe Perez breaks up a pass intended for Heavener's Jackson Clubb.

Three LeFlore County football teams came away with wins Thursday night in Week 7 games.

Poteau won at Stilwell, 40-6; Spiro outscored Heavener, 64-30; and Arkoma crushed Cave Springs, 54-6.

In other games, Cascia Hall downed Panama 49-7; Vian blanked Pocola, 37-0; and Warner won at Talihina, 55-0.

Spiro quarterback Alan McKeefry threw five touchdown passes in the first half as the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2) opened up a 50-7 halftime lead at Heavener (0-7, 0-4). Keys visits Spiro and Heavener goes to Roland next week.

Poteau captured its 24th straight district win at Stilwell (0-6, 0-4). The Pirates improve to 6-1 and 4-0 in district play. Poteau hosts Muldrow next week.

Pocola (4-3 and 2-2) came up short against district leading Vian (6-1 and 4-0). The Indians hosr Cascia Hall next week.

Panama (2-5 and 1-3) fell to Cascia Hall (4-3 and 3-1) as the Commandoes maintained second place in the district. Panama visits Vian next week.

Talihina (3-3, 2-2) saw a two-game winning streak snapped against Warner (6-1, 3-1) The Golden Tigers travel to Colcord next week.

Arkoma (6-1 and 1-1) won its first district game against Cave Springs, 3-4 and 1-1). The Mustangs host Watts next week.

