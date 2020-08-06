World shares mixed as investors watch U.S. talks

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer

Stocks were mixed in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investors watched to see if lawmakers will come ahead with fresh stimulus for a U.S. economy struggling with shutdowns as new coronavirus outbreaks flare.

Germany’s DAX gained 0.5% to 12,727.71 while the CAC 40 in Paris slipped 0.2% to 4,924.39. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.3% to 6,024.60. The future for the S&P 500 edged 0.1% higher while the contract for the Dow industrials picked up 0.2%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index shed 0.4% to 22,418.15 while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3%, clawing back losses in last minute buying to close at 3,386.46. Hong Kong lost 0.7% to 24,930.58.