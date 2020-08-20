Two new coronavirus deaths in county

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported a death from coronavirus in its latest report Wednesday.

The death was a female in the 50-64 age group. It does not list the city. But Heavener and Spiro both report deaths from coronavirus, which were not listed Tuesday. Tuesday is listed with two deaths but at least one is from a Pushmataha County male.

The good news is there was only one new case, a Howe resident. There are currently 104 active cases in the county with 470 cases and 362 recoveries.

