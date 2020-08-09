Today in history for 8-9-2020

By The Associated Press

Today is Sunday, Aug. 9, the 222nd day of 2020. There are 144 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On August 9, 2014, Michael Brown Jr., an unarmed 18-year-old Black man, was shot to death by a police officer following an altercation in Ferguson, Missouri; Brown’s death led to sometimes-violent protests in Ferguson and other U.S. cities, spawning a national “Black Lives Matter” movement.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.