Today in history for 8-9-2020

Home 2020 August Today in history for 8-9-2020

Richard M. Nixon waves a final farewell from the helicopter steps as he leaves the White House for the last time after resigning as president , Aug. 9, 1974. (AP Photo/Chick Harrity)

By The Associated Press

Today is Sunday, Aug. 9, the 222nd day of 2020. There are 144 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On August 9, 2014, Michael Brown Jr., an unarmed 18-year-old Black man, was shot to death by a police officer following an altercation in Ferguson, Missouri; Brown’s death led to sometimes-violent protests in Ferguson and other U.S. cities, spawning a national “Black Lives Matter” movement.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Today in history for Aug. 15
Today in hstory for 7-27-2020
Today in history
Today in history
Today in history-Aug. 16
Today in history
Today in history for Jan. 4
Today in history

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar