Today in history for 8-8-2020

With news that President Nixon will resign, the New York Post is read on the corner by some people waiting for a bus in midtown New York City, August 8, 1974. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Today is Saturday, Aug. 8, the 221st day of 2020. There are 145 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On August 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day.

