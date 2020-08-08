Today in history for 8-8-2020

By The Associated Press

Today is Saturday, Aug. 8, the 221st day of 2020. There are 145 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On August 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day.

