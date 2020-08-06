Today in history for 8-6-2020

U.S. oil well firefighters use a crane clear hardened “coke” from around a burning wellhead, Tuesday, August 6, 1991 in the Ahmadi Oil Field. The “coke” is a hardened material from incomplete burning of combined molten sand, salt and hydrocarbons. It has to be cleared away before the fire can be contained. More than 500 wellheads continue to burn in Kuwait. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)

By The Associated Press

Today is Thursday, Aug. 6, the 219th day of 2020. There are 147 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History: On August 6, 1945, during World War II, the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths. (Three days later, the United States exploded a nuclear device over Nagasaki; five days after that, Imperial Japan surrendered.)

