Today in history for 8-6-2020

By The Associated Press

Today is Thursday, Aug. 6, the 219th day of 2020. There are 147 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History: On August 6, 1945, during World War II, the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths. (Three days later, the United States exploded a nuclear device over Nagasaki; five days after that, Imperial Japan surrendered.)

