Today in history 8-4-2020

Oil field workers signal to a crane operator as pipe is laid, leading to a burning wellhead in the Ahmadi oil field, Kuwait on Aug. 4, 1991. The pipe will eventually carry crude oil from the well after the fire is extinguished. Over 500 wellheads continue to burn after wellheads were torched by retreating Iraqi troops, who occupied Kuwait for over six months after the Aug. 2, 1990 invasion. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)

By The Associated Press

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 4, the 217th day of 2020. There are 149 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On August 4, 1944, 15-year-old diarist Anne Frank was arrested with her sister, parents and four others by the Gestapo after hiding for two years inside a building in Amsterdam. (Anne and her sister, Margot, died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.)

