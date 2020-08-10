Thunder keep Wizards winless

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Darius Bazley scored a career-high 23 points off the bench, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Washington 121-103 on Sunday to keep the Wizards the only winless team inside the NBA bubble.

Bazley was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Danilo Gallinari scored 20 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 as Oklahoma City led from the opening bucket and improved to 3-2 in the seeding games.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.