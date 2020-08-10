Thunder keep Wizards winless

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) passes the ball over Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) and forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Darius Bazley scored a career-high 23 points off the bench, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Washington 121-103 on Sunday to keep the Wizards the only winless team inside the NBA bubble.

Bazley was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Danilo Gallinari scored 20 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 as Oklahoma City led from the opening bucket and improved to 3-2 in the seeding games.

