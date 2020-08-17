Thunder face Rockets, Westbrook, in 1st round

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Few imagined when the Oklahoma City Thunder traded cornerstone Russell Westbrook to Houston for Chris Paul last summer that the teams would meet in the playoffs this season.

Most expected Oklahoma City to rebuild after sending All-Star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers, then Westbrook to the Rockets. The thought was the Thunder would eventually trade Paul and Danilo Gallinari — the veteran players they got back in those deals — and focus on the future and the slew of draft picks they acquired.

Instead, the Thunder didn’t trade Paul or Gallinari.