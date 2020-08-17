Thunder face Rockets, Westbrook, in 1st round

Home 2020 August Thunder face Rockets, Westbrook, in 1st round

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chris Paul moves the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Few imagined when the Oklahoma City Thunder traded cornerstone Russell Westbrook to Houston for Chris Paul last summer that the teams would meet in the playoffs this season.

Please see the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Most expected Oklahoma City to rebuild after sending All-Star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers, then Westbrook to the Rockets. The thought was the Thunder would eventually trade Paul and Danilo Gallinari — the veteran players they got back in those deals — and focus on the future and the slew of draft picks they acquired.

Instead, the Thunder didn’t trade Paul or Gallinari.

/ Basketball, Oklahoma City Thunder, Sports / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Thunder sign draft pick
Thunder beat Wizards in overtime
Patterson reportedly agrees to sign with Thunder
Westbrook looks to fill void for Thunder
Westbrook signs contract extension with Thunder
Hield helps Kings hold off Westbrook, Thunder 117-113
Gibson to leave Thunder for Minnesota
Robertson to re-sign with Thunder

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar