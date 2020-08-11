Stitt donates plasma after coronavirus recovery

In this July 9, 2020 file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, the first governor in the nation to test positive for the coronavirus, said Tuesday that he has donated plasma to help other virus patients recover.

Stitt made the donation recently at an Oklahoma Blood Institute center in Enid, the Republican governor said in a statement.

He says “donating convalescent plasma is the easiest way Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 can help their friends and neighbors.”

