Stitt adds question to November ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday added a state question on criminal justice to the Nov. 3 Election Day ballot.

Stitt, a Republican, signed an executive proclamation setting the election date for State Question 805 which, if approved by voters, would prohibit prosecutors from using prior felony convictions to enhance sentences for nonviolent crimes. The initiative, spearheaded by a group of business, political and religious leaders, would also allow defendants who already had such sentence enhancements to petition the courts for relief.