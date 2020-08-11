Softball tournament planned for Blues Park

There will be a co-ed day softball tournament Sept. 5 at Blues Park in Heavener.

Entry fee is $150 for five home runs or $180 for unlimited home runs. If your team doesn’t want unlimited home runs, $10 arm bands will be available.

USSSA bats only. Balls should be Classic MS or 44/375. Girls can use any ball.

First place will be spot subs if 10 teams are entered. There will be a prize for second place if more than 10 teams are entered.

Full concessions will be available.

To enter or for more information contact Jody McGee at (918) 658-0193 or Cody Tebbetts at (479) 739-7047.

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

