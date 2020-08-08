Services set for Richard Harrison

SPIRO – Funeral services for Richard Harrison, 66 of Spiro, are Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel.

Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.

He was born Aug. 23, 1953 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Dick and Carrie (Harrison) Harrison and passed away Aug. 3, 2020 in Spiro.

Surviving family members are his wife, Linda Harrison; two daughters Crystal Harrison and Carrie Cooley; son, Richard Joseph Harrison; four grandchildren Delilah, Faith, Mark and Joann Belle; and sister, Rose Boswell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Myrtle Harrison; and two brothers Johnny Harrison and Barney Harrison.

