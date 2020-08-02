Services set for Jane Covey

Funeral services for Frances ‘Jane’ Covey, 86, (formerly of Wister) are Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook and Eddie Nelson officiating.

Interment is Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Boswell Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Irving, Texas, and was born Oct. 13, 1933 in Matoy to Charles Haskel and Rebecca Ida Almeda (Speer) Knight.

Survivors include her husband, Jack Covey; children Deborah Lawson and Steven, Billie Jane Osborn and Terry, and Annie Covey Holdge; grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sisters Delores Scott, Sue Pillars and LaNell Malone.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, “Buck” Charles Malcolm Knight; grandson, Terry Dean “Bud” Osborn, Jr.; and sons-in-law Mark Holdge and Greg Morris.