Services set for Audrey Goodwin

POTEAU – Graveside funeral services for Audrey Marie Goodwin, 64, of Poteau, are Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Grace Manor Funeral Service.

She was born Jan. 16, 1956 in Poteau to Watt and Edith (Martin) Hale, and passed away Aug. 10, 2020 in Poteau.

Surviving family members are her husband, Gary Goodwin, of the home; daughters Melissa Butler of Amarillo, Texas, and Jennifer Adase and husband Frankie of Bentonville, Arkansas; sister Ramona Hargrove and husband Donald of Poteau; brothers Jerry Hale and wife Debbie of Poteau, her twin brother Audie Hale and wife Mary of Greenwood, Arkansas; grandchildren Paige Williams, Leo Butler and Brooklyn Frizzell.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

