Services planned for Vernie Pierce

Home 2020 August Services planned for Vernie Pierce

PANAMA – Funeral services for Vernie Kathern Pierce, 96, of Panama, are Friday at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook and Tim Painter officiating.

Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Panama, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

Please see the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ Obituaries and death notices, Panama / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Memorial service planned for Timothy Wright
Memorial services planned for Dave Butler
Read More
Death notice for Jerry Byous
Read More
Obituary for Yvonne Dassler of Wister
Death notice for Evelyn Momberg
Services planned for Mitchell Ledford
Services planned for Wilma Phillips
Services set for Jervin Mosley

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar