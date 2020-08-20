Services planned for Vernie Pierce

PANAMA – Funeral services for Vernie Kathern Pierce, 96, of Panama, are Friday at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook and Tim Painter officiating.

Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Panama, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

