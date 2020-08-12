Services planned for Nancy Newnam

Home 2020 August Services planned for Nancy Newnam

POTEAU – Funeral services for Nancy Sue Traywick Newnam, 72, of Poteau, are Friday at 10 a.m. at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Poteau with Jim Cook, Cory Thompson and Phil McGehee officiating.

Interment will follow at the Monroe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Aug. 11, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born May 15, 1948 in Shawnee to Claud and Beulah McGinnis.

See the full obituary and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ Obituaries and death notices, Poteau / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Death notice for Mary French
Services planned for Mitchell Ledford
Memorial service planned for Timothy Wright
Services set for Jervin Mosley
Services planned for ‘Red’ Cloud
Read More
Obituary for Audrey Thornburg
Read More
Obituary for Beverly Embrey
Read More
Obituary for Yvonne Dassler of Wister

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar