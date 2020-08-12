Services planned for James Futch

POTEAU – Funeral services for James Bryan Futch, 46, of Poteau, are Saturday at 10 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Rev. Harry Alvin Keeton officiating.

Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Services of Poteau.

He passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born May 1, 1974, in Fort Gordon, Georgia to Kathie Hardin Wells.

