Services planned for Glen Christenberry

PANAMA – Memorial services for Glen Dave Christenberry, 79, of Panama, are Saturday at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau.

He passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas, andwas born March 2, 1941 in Shady Point to Curtis and Mary Elizabeth (Williams) Christenberry.

Survivors include his wife, Diane, of the home; son, David Christenberry of San Jose, California; daughters Rebecca Murray of Fort Smith, Arkansas and Randi Eden of Panama; six grandchildren Amber, Ethan and Ashley Murray, Hailey Mead, and Nadilee and Emma “EJ” Eden.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don; nephew, Craig; and grandson, Hunter Garrett Jacobson.

