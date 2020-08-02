Services planned for Dustin Underwood

Home 2020 August Services planned for Dustin Underwood

Dustin Farell Underwood was born Feb. 13, 1987 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Dewayne Underwood and Michelle (Sweeten) Allen, and passed away July 31, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

A memorial service is Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Green Country Cowboy Church in Poteau with Bro. Kane Riggs officiating.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Surviving family members are his children Dustie Underwood, Lynlee Underwood and Kallen Underwood; wife, Lacey (Fowler) Underwood; mother, Michelle Sweeten-Allen; father, Dewayne “BoBo” Underwood; brother, Bryant Underwood; sisters Courtney Womack and husband JR, Samantha Glory and husband Zac, and Shannon Kent and husband Daustin; maternal grandmother, Carol Jannie Sebring; paternal grandmother, Mary Sue Underwood; and paternal grandfather, Glynn Underwood.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bobby Gene Sweeten.

/ Obituaries and death notices / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar