Services planned for Dottie Prince

Dorothy “Dottie” Carolyn Prince, 70, was born June 24, 1950 in Sneedville, Tennessee to Silas and Myrtle (Edwards) Depew, and passed away Aug. 1, 2020 in Poteau.

Funeral services are Saturday at noon at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Bob Owens officiating. Burial will follow at Lovings Cemetery, under the direction of Grace Manor Funeral Services.

Surviving family members are her husband, Wayne Prince; and two brothers Ken Depew and Michael Depew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Roger Harris, Jr.

