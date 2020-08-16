Services planned for Charles Thompson Sr.

CAMERON – Graveside funeral services for Charles Leroy Thompson, Sr. 83, of Cameron, are Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Downing Cemetery in Baron.

Services are under the direction of Grace Manor Funeral Service.

He passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Pocola, and was born March 31, 1937 in Baron to Monroe Oliver and Iva Beatrice (Nabers) Thompson.

