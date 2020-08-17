Services planned for Betty Sebo

SPIRO – Betty Jo Sebo, 85, was born Jan. 19, 1935 in Spiro to Seb and Agnes (Bowman) Tomlinson and passed away Aug. 16, 2020 in Spiro.

Funeral services are Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Victory Worship Center with Rev. Bryan Fouts, Sid Ree and Michael Monroe officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

