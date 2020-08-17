Services planned for Betty Sebo

Home 2020 August Services planned for Betty Sebo

SPIRO – Betty Jo Sebo, 85, was born Jan. 19, 1935 in Spiro to Seb and Agnes (Bowman) Tomlinson and passed away Aug. 16, 2020 in Spiro.

Funeral services are Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Victory Worship Center with Rev. Bryan Fouts, Sid Ree and Michael Monroe officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

Please see the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ Obituaries and death notices, Spiro / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Death notice for Loeva Smith of Spiro
Death notice for Michelle Rucker
Funeral services planned for Melba Wilson
Services planned for Dillan Sloan
Read More
Death notice for Steven Craig Bridges
Funeral services planned for Arthur Winton
Read More
Death notice for June McDonald of Spiro

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar