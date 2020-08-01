Services planned for Betty Jones

POTEAU – Graveside funeral services for Betty Jean Jones, 87 of Poteau, is Monday at 10 a.m. at the Oakland Cemetery in Poteau with Rev. Doyle Martin and Rev. Danny Southerland officiating.

Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born Aug. 10, 1932 in Spiro to Guy and Minnie (Permenter) Yates and passed away July 29, 2020 in Poteau.

Surviving family members are her two daughters Velma Zavala and husband Federico, and Sandra Chester and husband John; one sister, Dorothy Jones; seven grandchildren Jenny Havens and husband Terry, Lacrisha Southerland and husband Danny, Tracy Canon, Rick Entmeier and wife Sundee, Kristie Entmeier, Robert Jones and wife Dawn, and Margaret Ellefson and husband Tom; numerous great and great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Minnie Yates; her husband, Roy Joseph Jones; her son, Roy Dean Jones, and her brother Nyle Yates.