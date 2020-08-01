Service set for Brenda Sweeten

CAMERON – Funeral services for Brenda Ann Sweeten, 69, of Cameron, are Tuesday at the First Baptist Church in Cameron with Dr. Brian Sheppard officiating.

Interment will follow at the Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Grace Manor Funeral Home.

She passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born March 31, 1951, in Heavener to Claud and Imogene (Owens) Welch.

Survivors include a son, Kendall O’Neal, of Cameron; two daughters Larinda Sweeten of Cameron, and Kenda and husband Marcus McGee of Oklahoma City; grandchildren; and sisters Shirley Ward, Edith Ward and Claudette Hamner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jackie Sweeten; granddaughter, Taiya O’Neal; and great grandson. Pepper McGee.