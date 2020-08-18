Service planned for Jerry Brown

SPIRO – Funeral service for Jerry Joe Brown, Sr., 83 of Spiro, is Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro.

Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Panama, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Sept. 29, 1936 in Paris, Arkansas to Martha Elizabeth (Redding) Brown and Sammie Washington Brown and passed away Aug. 15, 2020 in Spiro.

