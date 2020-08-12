Revised OSU football schedule announced

STILLWATER – Five home dates highlight the revised 2020 Oklahoma State football schedule, which was released today by the Big 12 Conference.

OSU opens on Sept. 12 with Tulsa as part of the Bank of Oklahoma Turnpike Series. The Cowboys were 40-21 winners over the Golden Hurricane last season and have won seven straight in the series. This year’s matchup is the only non-conference game on the OSU schedule.

After a bye week on Sept. 19, The Cowboys kick off their Big 12 slate by welcoming West Virginia to Boone Pickens Stadium on Sept. 26. An Oct. 3 trip to Lawrence for a matchup with Kansas will be followed by a second bye week on Oct. 10.

OSU returns to action on Oct. 17 when it travels to Waco to take on Baylor, followed by back-to-back home games against Iowa State on Oct. 24 and Texas on Oct. 31. A Nov. 7 trip to Manhattan for a date with Kansas State precedes a third bye week on Nov. 14.

The Bedlam Series gets its latest installment when the Cowboys travel to Norman on Nov. 21, then OSU welcomes Texas Tech to Stillwater for the 2020 home finale played on Nov. 28. The regular season wraps up on Dec. 5, when the Cowboys travel to Fort Worth to tangle with TCU.

The Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 12 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Current season ticket holders will be receiving updates to stadium policies and more from the OSU Athletics ticket office soon.

