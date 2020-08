HARTSHORNE – Poteau split its opening fast pitch softball games at Hartshorne against the Lady Miners and Wilburton.

The Lady Pirates lost the opener to Hartshorne, 6-4, before bouncing back to defeat Wilburton, 7-4. Poteau plays at LeFlore Saturday.

