Poteau gets sweep over Muldrow

POTEAU – Poteau swept a fast pitch softball district doubleheader from Muldrow Monday.

The Lady Pirates took the opener, 13-4, before completing the sweep with a 2-0 victory in the second game. Poteau, 4-1, is back at home Tuesday against Sallisaw in another district contest.

