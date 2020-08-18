Poteau gets sweep over Muldrow

Home 2020 August Poteau gets sweep over Muldrow

POTEAU – Poteau swept a fast pitch softball district doubleheader from Muldrow Monday.

The Lady Pirates took the opener, 13-4, before completing the sweep with a 2-0 victory in the second game. Poteau, 4-1, is back at home Tuesday against Sallisaw in another district contest.

Please see the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $50 per year or $5 per month and receive the newsletter, the weekly newspaper and the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ Fast-pitch softball, Poteau, Softball, Sports / Tags: , ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Lady Pirates edge LeFlore
Lady Wolves smash Roland in opener
Gore rallies past Heavener
Lady Wolves win two in tournament
Lady Pirates sweep Panama, Stigler
Pocola beats Stigler in 10 innings
Howe sweeps Central Monday
Read More
Lady Wolves edge Roland

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar